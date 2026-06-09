WorldSkills Jamaica Hosts Five-Day Invitational Training Camp

WorldSkills Jamaica, in partnership with Canada-based Studica Robotics, is hosting a five-day invitational training camp designed to prepare competitors and experts for the 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai, China, in September.

The camp commenced on Monday (June 8) at Cardiff Hotel & Spa in Runaway Bay, St. Ann, with training focused on autonomous mobile robotics and unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

Among the participants are three Jamaicans, two Brazilians, one Barbadian, one Chinese and two Singaporeans.

WorldSkills Jamaica Technical Delegate, Dwayne Bent, told JIS News that the camp began with a familiarisation process led by the skill competition manager.

In a lecture style, the competition modules were reviewed and competitors were introduced to the parts of the competition kit.

“Then they were able to unbox their kit and identify parts and familiarise themselves with the environment. They had an opportunity to connect with each other, integrate, share ideas and strategise,” he said, adding that day one would also see competitors begin the process of assembling their robots.

Mr. Bent detailed that Tuesday will begin with navigation activities, which include testing prototypes and programmes.

“By Tuesday afternoon, robots will start to move and drones will start to fly. By Wednesday, they are no longer friends. They are now competing with each other against those standards,” he said.

Mr. Bent explained that the last two days of the camp will focus heavily on testing and evaluation.

Leading up to that, the experts will be guided on how to interpret and evaluate assessment instruments.

Mr. Bent shared that there are some critical aspects of evaluation that WorldSkills Jamaica will be seeking to improve.

“When we look back on our performance over the years, there are some areas that have fallen short, because we pay attention to technical operations of the equipment – things like your workmanship, your cleanliness, your organisation, your interaction, your communication skills with compatriots, as well as the skills competition manager. All of these add up to lots of marks,” he shared.

For his part, Studica Robotics General Manager, Derek Murphy, highlighted that the two skill areas are in the top-seven emerging skills worldwide, with UAS being number one.

“There are more requests for talent in this field from everywhere in the world,” he said.

He shared that the ultimate goal of the partnership is to help drive economic growth in Jamaica.

“That is going to help close the industrial labour gap, it’s going to empower your youth and elevate your standards of technical and vocational education and training,” Mr. Murphy said.

Mr. Murphy encouraged the competitors to take advantage of the international training camp opportunity.

“If you want to beat the best, you have to see how the best train,” he said, referring to China’s dominant performance at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

The delegation secured the top spot overall with 36 gold, 9 silver and 4 bronze medals.