| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Government of Jamaica ja-flag
Advertisement
TAJ – Property Tax

Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service

May 4, 2025
Health & Wellness
Share
Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Simone Spence (left), and Director of Health Promotion and Education, Takese Foga, participate in the praise and worship segment of Sunday’s (May 4) World Move for Health Day National Church Service. The service was held at Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew. This year’s observance focused on the promotion of physical activity through faith-based institutions
Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Team members of the Ministry of Health and Wellness participate in Sunday’s (May 4) World Move for Health Day National Church Service. The service was held at Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew. This year’s observance focused on the promotion of physical activity through faith-based institutions.
Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Simone Spence, is greeted by Pastor of Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew, Rev. Mark L. Dawes, during Sunday’s (May 4) World Move for Health Day National Church Service. The service was held at Grace Missionary. This year’s observance focused on the promotion of physical activity through faith-based institutions.
Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service
Photo: Rudranath Fraser
Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Simone Spence, addresses the congregation during Sunday’s (May 4) World Move for Health Day National Church Service. The service was held at Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew. This year’s observance focused on the promotion of physical activity through faith-based institutions.
Last Updated: May 4, 2025