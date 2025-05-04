Photos: World Move For Health Day National Church Service

Photo: Rudranath Fraser

Director of Health Promotion and Protection in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Simone Spence (left), and Director of Health Promotion and Education, Takese Foga, participate in the praise and worship segment of Sunday’s (May 4) World Move for Health Day National Church Service. The service was held at Grace Missionary Church in St. Andrew. This year’s observance focused on the promotion of physical activity through faith-based institutions