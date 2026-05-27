World Food Safety Day to Focus on Preventing Foodborne Illnesses

Jamaica will join the rest of the world in observance of World Food Safety Day on June 7, under the theme ‘From burden to solution, safe food everywhere’.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), some 600 million cases of foodborne illnesses are recorded annually around the world, a reality that underscores the need for continued food-safety practices.

Director of Policy Programme for Veterinary Public Health in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr. Sydonnie Thompson Gyles, said Jamaica is shifting from reacting to the challenges, to developing a proactive approach.

“The theme for World Food Safety Day… really speaks to the progress that we are making, not just globally but even here in Jamaica. We know that foodborne illnesses continue to place a significant burden on our health system, our productivity, and even our economy, so we’re actively trying to prevent them,” she said.

Dr. Thompson Gyles, who is also Chairman of the National Agricultural Health and Food Safety Coordinating Committee (NAHFSCC), was speaking in a recent interview with JIS News.

She shared that on World Food Safety Day, there will be different activities across each parish.

“Each of the departments will be engaging in activities. There are webinars, booths will be set up in town centres throughout the island and the main focus is just to spread awareness on food safety to all Jamaicans,” she said.

Dr. Thompson Gyles encouraged Jamaicans to be aware of the food they eat and the guidelines that inform safe food preparation and consumption.

“There’s so much information online as it relates to food safety and things that we can do. Some of the steps are so simple. Hand washing is one of the biggest steps that we can take, making sure that our foods are from safe sources as well as making sure that we prepare our foods and store them appropriately,” she said.