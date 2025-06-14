World Blood Donor Day National Blood Drive (PHOTOS)

Photo: Adrian Walker

Phlebotomist at the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston, Zendeen Dunbar Rowland (left), interacts with Janel Walker as she donates blood at the NBTS on Friday (June 13). The exercise was part of a national blood drive organised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and the NBTS, ahead of World Blood Donor Day 2025 on Saturday (June 14) under the theme ‘Give Blood, Give Hope: Together We Save Lives’.