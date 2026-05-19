Workers Hailed for Their Contribution to National Development

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., has lauded Jamaican workers for their continued contribution to national development as the country observes Workers’ Week from May 17 to 25.

He said workers across all sectors remain central to Jamaica’s progress, noting that their daily service continues to impact lives and strengthen communities.

“Heartfelt thanks to our Jamaican workers in every corner of this island – members of the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force), our health workers, teachers, nurses, ancillary staff, and all who are making a difference,” he said.

Minister Charles Jr. was speaking at the National Workers’ Week and Labour Day thanksgiving service, held at St. John’s Methodist Church in Montego Bay, St. James, on Sunday (May 17).

The Minister said this year’s theme, ‘One People, One Purpose – In All Things Jamaica Wins’, is a timely reminder that national progress requires collective action.

“Unity should never be a slogan. It is how our nation grows,” he emphasised.

He further pointed out that Jamaica’s progress has always depended on people working together for the common good.

Mr. Charles Jr. referenced the 1938 labour movement, noting that Jamaican workers, from the sugar estates to the Kingston waterfront, stood up for dignity, fairness and better working conditions.

He said their courage helped to shape the institutions that now protect workers’ rights and promote dialogue over division.

“We honour that legacy not only by remembering it but by building workplaces that value fairness, safety and respect,” he urged, adding that workers deserve dignity, opportunity and protection.

Minister Charles Jr. also encouraged Jamaicans to embrace a spirit of service in their Labour Day activities.

“Let us clean, plan and build. Let us make our communities better than we found them,” he said.

He further highlighted the importance of investing in youth development, noting that national growth depends on nurturing the next generation.

“Invest in a youth. This may seem like small acts but small acts done consistently shape a nation’s character,” he said.

“To our young people, Jamaica needs your motivation and your innovation to work across this land,” he added.