Worker Safety Review Ordered After Fatal Montego Bay Road Project Accident

A fatal accident at the Montego Bay Perimeter Road construction site has prompted an immediate review of safety procedures, with work largely suspended as the Government calls for stronger measures to safeguard workers on major infrastructure projects.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, said the Government is treating the September 3 death of supervising engineer, Clifton Archibald James, as a stark reminder that worker safety must remain paramount, regardless of the scale or significance of any project.

He made the announcement during a tour of sections of the Montego Bay Bypass on Wednesday (September 9).

Mr. James, 58, of Montego Bay, was employed by SJE Consultants Limited and was working on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project when he was struck by a reversing heavy construction truck while taking measurements at the site.

He succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident.

“National Road Operating and Constructing Company Limited (NROCC) has engaged with the contractor, which is China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC), [regarding] what changes they may be making in terms of the safety mechanisms,” Mr. Morgan outlined.

The Minister said he visited Mr. James’ wife and son earlier in the day and held discussions with them, as the Government continues to provide support to the family.

Mr. Morgan further indicated that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has also visited the family, while representatives of NROCC and SJE Consultants Limited have met with Mr. James’ relatives as part of ongoing support efforts.

“He was someone who believed in Jamaica. He has worked in government for most of his life, spending over 20 years working for the National Works Agency (NWA), and then left about two years ago to work with SJE Consultants. He has done a lot of work on the South Coast Highway Improvement Project… and then he was doing a lot of work here [on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project]. He was actually one of the chief engineers on site to ensure that the quality of the work that was done [met the requisite standard],” he added.

In the meantime, the Minister advised that he has instructed the NWA to conduct a review of safety procedures across all its work sites, including those involved in the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Roadworks and Employment (SPARK) Programme and routine road-patching activities.

He emphasised that the Government’s infrastructure programme must not come at the expense of workers’ safety, stressing that no project is more important than the lives and well-being of the people carrying out the work.

“The Government has pledged their support to the family… and we’re going to support and stick with the family, whatever the challenges they may have,” Minister Morgan underscored.