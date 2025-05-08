Work Progressing on Jamaica Legal Information Portal Implementation

The Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs is reporting progress on the implementation of the Jamaica Legal Information Portal (JLIP).

The platform is intended to improve public access to Jamaica’s laws, educate the public about all aspects of legal information and provide a facility for them to express views on and query the status of any law.

It will feature advanced search functionality and expanded access to laws in various formats, with a particular focus on facilitating access to Jamaica Gazette publications and providing notifications on key judicial and legislative developments.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Marlene Malahoo Forte, reminded the House of Representatives on Tuesday (May 6) that the Ministry had collaborated with Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) to develop a comprehensive legal information portal under the World Bank-funded Foundations for Competitiveness and Growth Project.

“I am so pleased to announce that this portal has been successfully deployed to staging. It has been released for beta testing, which is basically an internal launch, marking the completion of one phase of the project, allowing us to move to the next phase where content is being populated and the features of the application are being tested,” she said.

“For the Jamaica Legal Information Portal, whether you are just curious or doing research or you’re making sure that you are following the rules, JLIP makes legal information easier to access and understand. If you know the name of the law you’re looking for, just type it into the search bar and click search,” the Minister added.

She further informed that there is an advanced search feature that “allows you to search by legal topics”, adding that “when you search for the legislation, you can also find the subsidiary legislation all regulations made under the Act”.

Mrs. Malahoo Forte was making her contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate.

Meanwhile, the Minister provided an update on the work of the Law Revision Secretariat, which seeks to improve access to legal information by publishing annual volumes of revised pages of Jamaica’s Laws and facilitating their online publication.

“The Secretariat completed major initiatives in the reporting year, to include revision of newly enacted and amended statutes for the year 2023,” Mrs. Malahoo Forte stated.