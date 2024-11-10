Work on Troy Bridge Begins

“We want our citizens to feel the positive impact of our economic policies in their daily lives. This bridge is just one example of how we are working to improve connectivity and support local economies,” Dr. Holness said.

“This bridge will not only make life easier for residents but will also facilitate smoother transit for businesses, thereby stimulating economic activity in the surrounding areas…mainly Trelawny, Manchester and St. Elizabeth,” he added.

The Prime Minister was speaking to reporters, residents and other stakeholders as he assessed the ongoing work on the Troy Bridge in Trelawny on November 8.

Dr. Holness pointed out that the funding for the bridge comes directly from the national budget, which he said is a demonstration of sound economic management by the government.

“We try to explain to the Jamaican people that the resources for such projects are generated through a well-managed economy. While many desire new roads and bridges, the reality is that previous funding constraints often stemmed from borrowing,” the Prime Minister explained.

“We must understand though that the more we borrow, the less we have available for infrastructure due to the need to repay loans and manage interest. It’s common to hear a sense of urgency in the national conversation about infrastructure.

However, we must recognize that these projects are not funded by money that appears from thin air. It is the health of our economy that allows us to invest in critical infrastructure,” he added.

Dr. Holness further stated that as the Government continues “to manage our economy effectively, we will see tangible benefits that our citizens can appreciate”.