Work on Negril Fruit and Vegetable Market to Begin in Three Months

Construction of the Negril Fruit and Vegetable Market in Westmoreland is set to get underway shortly.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, gave the assurance during a visit to the parish on Friday (June 20).

“The project is alive and will proceed accordingly,” he said.

“I’m expecting that within the next two to three months, we will physically see major movements and some level of work that will commence on the long-awaited Negril market,” he added.

Minister McKenzie informed that a temporary facility, which will house vendors, is in its final stages of readiness with bathrooms, water and electricity already in place.

He said that some minor works are to be undertaken, including repair of the fencing that was damaged during the passage of Hurricane Beryl last July, as well as road surfacing and the painting of the bathrooms.

The Minister indicated that cost estimates for these remaining tasks are expected by Monday (June 23), with funding to be made available once received.

“That should not take more than [three] weeks, and I am giving instructions to the [Westmoreland Municipal Corporation] that you can proceed to commence those minor works for us to move to the next phase,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“Once we have completed that, the municipality will re-engage the vendors who will be given notice to relocate to the temporary site,” he indicated.

Following the relocation, demolition of the old market structure will commence as the first phase of the redevelopment project.

The demolition estimate has already been completed and will soon be put to tender.

The tender for the second phase, which is the construction of the market, will also be prepared.

Due to the size and value of the project, this phase will require approval from the Public Procurement Commission and Cabinet before proceeding, Minister McKenzie indicated.

He informed that the National Works Agency (NW) will be engaged to clean the drains adjacent to the market to mitigate flooding during heavy rains.

“I want to [assure] Negril and the surrounding communities that will benefit from this new market; I know it has taken long, but this project is going to be completed,” the Minister said.

Chairman of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation and Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, said that the new market is expected to be “transformative” for the Negril area.

He praised the strong support for the project, particularly from the Negril Chamber of Commerce.

President of the Chamber, Elaine Allen-Bradley, reaffirmed the organisation’s support for the market development, noting that the Chamber will be closely monitoring its progress.