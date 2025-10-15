Work on Montego Bay Perimeter Road 80 Per Cent Complete

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, says work on the Montego Bay Perimeter Road project in St. James is 80 per cent complete.

“We have also started the Long Hill Bypass, where work is going on in earnest,” the Minister pointed out.

He also informed that the perimeter road component of the project is slated for completion by May 2026.

Helmed by the National Road Operating and Constructing Company (NROCC) and executed by China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the $55.6-billion Montego Bay Perimeter Road Project includes the 15-kilometre Montego Bay Bypass, the 11-kilometre Long Hill Bypass, upgrades to Barnett Street and West Green Avenue, and construction of a 180-metre bridge over the Montego River.

When completed, the bridge will be the longest and tallest four-lane structure in Jamaica.

Speaking during a tour of sections of the project on Wednesday (October 15), Minister Morgan said significant progress has been made since his last visit, noting that asphalt has already been laid on the sections of the roadway in the Ironshore area.

“Interestingly, you would note that we are standing on asphalt. The last time we came there was no asphalt. There was base material in the form of aggregate, and now we have two inches of asphalt, which is the base course,” he informed.

The Minister added that an additional inch and a half of asphalt will be laid as the final layer.

“The standard for this road is three and a half inches of asphalt, which our engineers tell us is sufficient to deal with the traffic and the type of vehicles that are running. There are areas on the road that may have more asphalt, based on the type of traffic that is supposed to use those areas,” he outlined.

Minister Morgan noted that the Montego Bay Perimeter Road is at an advanced stage, adding that work on the Long Hill Bypass is also progressing well.

“We are a little bit ahead of target, as the contractors have been moving a little bit faster than predicted, which is a good thing. We like to come in under budget and ahead of target,” Minister Morgan said.

He commended the collaboration between CHEC, local engineers, and NROCC, describing it as an example of effective public-private partnership in infrastructure development.

“I think the work that we have done on this road is a testament to the collaboration between China Harbour, our local contractors, and the engineers, a lot of them from local companies. It’s an example of how we can build roads in the future,” he added.