Work On Montego Bay Cultural Centre Ongoing

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Richard Vernon has provided an update on the ongoing efforts to restore and maintain heritage buildings in Montego Bay, St. James.

“The work on the Montego Bay Cultural Centre is ongoing, and we have to do maintenance based on the funding available,” Mayor Vernon said, noting that restoration efforts have begun internally and will soon extend to external repairs.

The Mayor was speaking to journalists, following the official opening of the newly rehabilitated Lower Market Street area in the second city recently.

He acknowledged the complexity of heritage building restoration, adding, that “we met with the Jamaica National Heritage Trust (JNHT), and we were looking at some of the heritage sites that we could upgrade, but we have not materialized in that department as yet, but we’re still working on that.”

“It’s still a conversation, because funding is a major obstacle, and we have to identify funding before we can execute these projects,” he added.

He also underscored the need for collaboration with local business operators, as part of the wider urban renewal.

Meanwhile, Mayor Vernon reiterated the city’s commitment to managing Lower Market Street effectively.

“We have a full commitment from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to help us to police and to manage the space,” he said.

The restoration of Montego Bay’s heritage sites is a key component of the city’s ongoing revitalization and tourism development strategies.