Work of the Seventh-Day Adventists Church In Jamaica Lauded

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security and Peace, Hon. Dr. Horace Chang, has lauded the work of the Seventh- day Adventists (SDA) in Jamaica, while reminding the new leadership of the great responsibility in their journey ahead.

“Leadership requires courage when times are hard, wisdom when decisions are difficult and faith when the path ahead is unclear. Leadership reminds us that we must always remain mission ready, be prepared to die and prepared to stand firm in challenging times,” Dr. Chang said.

The Minister was speaking on behalf of Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, at the Jamaica Union of Seventh-day Adventists Service of Inauguration for the newly elected administration for the quinquennium 2026-2030, held at the Northern Caribbean University Gymnatorium in Mandeville on Saturday (May 9).

He expressed gratitude to the outgoing team and particularly the Western Conference, led by Pastor Glen Samuels for their leadership with distinction and hard work in serving the community and the region well.

Dr. Chang noted that the theme, ‘Grounded in the Bible Focused on Mission’, was powerful as “when we are grounded, criticisms may come but cannot and should not define us. You may doubt yourself at times but never doubt God who brought you here”.

He also encouraged the leadership to continue to effect transformation, even though there will be moments when the burden is heavy and the progress slow.

“I know that feeling personally but I say to you, never give up and never give in. When I began to serve in this Ministry in 2018, Jamaica was facing some of the hardest times in our history; fear was rising, crime was out of hand, violence was hurting communities,” Dr. Chang said.

“Many citizens and residents in my own constituency believed that things could never change but we remained grounded; we remained focused and we kept the faith,” he added.

The Minister also had high praises for the important role that the Jamaica Union Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists continues to play in shaping the nation.

For his part, Governor General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, reminded the audience that everyone has a sacred responsibility to contribute to the fulfilment of the great commission, to go into all the world and bring Jesus to everyone. This mission he said, requires the united commitment of leaders, workers and community labouring together in faith, humility and Christian service.

“Your theme affirms that a life that is grounded in the scriptures provides the moral and spiritual foundation necessary to lead steadily and effectively in an ever-changing world. Being focused on mission calls believers to live intentionally as witnesses for Christ in word and in action. True leadership is not measured merely by position or authority but by character, example and faithful service to others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader, Mark Golding, praised the SDA for maintaining a standard within the Jamaican society that is plagued by indiscipline and lower-than-expected standards.

He said institutions that ensure that standards in discipline and decorum, all grounded in faith and pursuit of their mission, are critical in the life of the country.

“The SDA has three churches in my constituency, and they all play critical roles in the life of our constituents. They have a strong history of cohesion…, playing an important role in outreach, uplifting children, the elderly and many who need that kind of guidance,” Mr. Golding said.

The new leaders who were inaugurated are Pastor Glen Samuels – President; Pastor Karl Archer – Executive Secretary, and Pastor Adlai Blythe – Treasurer.