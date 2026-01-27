Work in Progress to Reconstruct Schools Impacted by Hurricane Melissa

Work is under way to reconstruct schools that were impacted by the passage of Hurricane Melissa, says Minister of Education, Skills, Youth and Information, Senator Dr. the Hon. Dana Morris Dixon.

“The reconstruction of our schools demands that we move with speed and urgency. Every day a classroom is out of service is a day of learning that cannot be improved. Among our Priority One schools, the most severely damaged, work is actively under way at 56 schools. Contractors are mobilising to commence work at another 98 schools. The remaining schools are at varying stages of the procurement process,” she informed.

Dr. Morris Dixon provided an update during the recent sitting of the Senate at Gordon House, in a post-Hurricane Melissa Ministerial Statement.

She also used the opportunity to express appreciation to contractors and partners on the ground.

“I visited schools both before and after the Christmas break, and I saw, first-hand, teams working steadily and with purpose. In several locations, work continued through the holidays, including on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, so that classrooms, sanitation facilities, roofing, electrical systems, and other critical infrastructure could be ready for the start of the new term. My appreciation also extends to our suppliers,” the Minister said.

She pointed out that during the Christmas period, some of the suppliers who usually take a break remained opened so that contractors could get supplies.

“This is what national service looks like in real time. Where we are today is the result of an ‘all-of-Jamaica’ effort. Public servants, school leaders, contractors, suppliers, communities, and partners are all pulling in the same direction to put students back in safe, functional learning spaces as quickly as possible. At the same time, as I said in my last statement, we are not simply rebuilding, we are building back stronger,” the Minister said.

She thanked and commended team members at the National Education Trust (NET), who have been working hard to mobilise the contractors, “so that they can get to work and noted that the team at the Ministry has visited many of the impacted schools.

Further, she said that based on initial feedback from the World Bank, the infrastructure standards are being further strengthened to improve quality, durability, and resilience in the face of future shocks.

“The donor community and their generous contributions are also very appreciated. We have several donors working with the National Education Trust as we speak. Two of them have joined us today – Sandals Foundation and CHEETAH. CHEETAH, which stands for Connect to Higher Education, Electronic Tools, Application & Help, donated 1,620 PEP books to our schools. Another donor, the Sandals Foundation, is currently rebuilding King’s Primary and Infant and Culloden Primary and Infant in Westmoreland,” she informed.

Meanwhile, the Minister said Marsh Primary, Mayfield Primary and Infant, Hopewell High, Green Pond High, and Little London High are among the primary beneficiaries of the 2026 Sagicor Sigma Run.

The run will be held on February 15, 2026 with a $150-million target.

She urged persons to sign up and donate to support the sector, noting that their participation can help to mobilise resources and lift spirits. “You can run, walk, or donate. No matter your choice, this is going to our schools and I want to thank Sagicor for their solidarity with us in this effort,” the Minister said.

The Category Five storm lashed the island on October 28 last year, causing severe damage, particularly in St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny.