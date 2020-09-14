Work completed on three national shelters for abused women

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, says work has been completed on three national shelters to house abused women and they will be operational shortly.

Speaking with JIS News after she was sworn into office at King’s House on Sunday (Sept.13), Minister Grange informed that the Government will be signing an agreement with an international agency to obtain grant funding to run the facilities.

“I have now received the keys for all three properties,” she said, noting that the Ministry is looking forward to having the shelters up and running and serving women across Jamaica.

The shelters form part of the Government’s efforts to provide support to women and children impacted by gender-based violence, as well as other forms of abuse.

Turning to other areas of her portfolio, Ms. Grange told JIS News that funds have been secured to assist entertainers and athletes, who have been negatively impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which will be rolled out soon.

She said plans to host international sporting events will be expedited as part of the recovery effort, working in tandem with the Tourism Ministry.

Turning to plans to observe Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence next year, Ms. Grange said that the celebrations will be special and a Secretariat has been set up to coordinate the activities.

“We will have many legacy projects associated with the milestone,” she told JIS News.