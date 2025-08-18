Work Commences on Site Office for Pedro Plains Irrigation Project

Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Mining, Hon. Floyd Green, says work has commenced to establish the site office for the Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project in St. Elizabeth.

“So, having done the ceremonial ground-breaking for the Pedro Plains Irrigation Project recently, work has started in earnest to establish our site office. We’ve done the land clearing and we’ve identified the best location in the project area for the establishment of the site office,” Mr. Green said, during a visit to the location on Friday (August 15).

The Minister informed that the office, which will be housed in containerised units, will accommodate about 10 persons and include a meeting room.

“This will be the brain of the Pedro Plains Irrigation scheme. This will make everything happen,” he pointed out, adding that the office is expected to be completed in another 10 weeks.

While the office is being established, work will also begin on final mapping and pipeline exercises.

Mr. Green highlighted that more than 100 land titles have already been distributed to farmers under the project.

“We know they’re happy about that. So, I want to commend the National Irrigation Commission (NIC) that they’ve started this work. We are ready to go. So, I want to thank the NIC, to commend them. I want to keep the work going,” Mr. Green said.

The Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project is Jamaica’s largest ever irrigation investment, valued at approximately $26 billion.

The initiative, led by the NIC, will provide irrigation to approximately 1,700 hectares of farmland in Pedro Plains, benefiting more than 3,000 farmers in St. Elizabeth.

The Pedro Plains Irrigation Expansion Project is expected to significantly boost agricultural output, provide employment opportunities, and support rural development in St. Elizabeth.