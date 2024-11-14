Work Commences on Grange Lane Dualisation

Work has commenced on the dualisation of Grange Lane in Portmore, says Member of Parliament for St. Catherine East Central, Hon. Alando Terrelonge.

He noted that the $930 million project will not only improve traffic flow, but also enhance commerce and accessibility throughout the area.

“By prioritising the repair and maintenance of our roads, we are committed to ensuring safe and reliable access to homes, schools and workplaces,” Mr. Terrelonge said.

He was speaking during his contribution to the 2024/25 State of the Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (November 12).

Regarding the Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to our Road Network (SPARK) Programme, Mr. Terrelonge, who is Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, said consultations were held at the Cedar Grove Academy.

He noted that the initiative brought together residents and key stakeholders, including members from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Social Development Commission (SDC), National Works Agency (NWA) and other Departments, “as we worked collaboratively to identify and prioritise essential infrastructure improvements.”

“Our residents selected several roads to be repaired across the constituency, along with the representatives of the government agencies present,” Mr. Terrelonge pointed out.

He said the NWA has advised that in the first phase of the SPARK Programme, work will commence on Dover Avenue, Queens Avenue and Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park; Power Avenue, Myers Town and Lime Tree Crescent in Newland; Comet Close in Watson Grove; Ransford Close in Cedar Grove; Jasmine Close and Daisy Close in Hamilton Gardens, and the entrance and parking lots of the scheme in Caymanas Gardens Site A.

Mr. Terrelonge said it is expected that work will start early next year.