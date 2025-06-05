Work Commences on 78 Roads under SPARK Programme

Work has commenced on 78 roads under the $45-billion Shared Prosperity through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, provided an update on the programme while making his contribution to the 2025/26 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives on June 3.

“We have completed several roads under the SPARK programme… . So far, since we started the SPARK programme in December of last year, we have finished 13 roads. By next week, we will probably be at 20; the week after that, it will be another 10; by the end of June, we should finish between 35 and 40 roads. We have never in the history of Jamaica built so many quality roads in such a short period of time,” he said.

Some of the completed works include Orange Grove Road, St. Andrew North Central; Richings Avenue, St. Andrew North Eastern; New North Street, West Kingston; Doherty Drive, St. Andrew Eastern; Mahoe Drive and Susan Avenue, St. Catherine South Eastern; Ransford Close and Jasmine Close, St. Catherine East Central; North East 15th Street and North East 14th Street, St. Catherine Southern; Mountain Pass, St. Catherine North Eastern and also New Nursery, St. Catherine Eastern and Bellevue Avenue, East Kingston and Port Royal.

The Minister said SPARK is revolutionising the country’s infrastructure, modernising road networks to enhance road safety, reducing travel times, and lowering vehicle operating costs.

“Not only is SPARK building roads but it is generating 13,000 jobs in the construction sector. We’re delivering US$1.3 billion in savings in terms of motor-vehicle repairs and the impact that bad roads have on the people of Jamaica,” he said.

SPARK covers main roads, community roads, retaining walls, sidewalks, drains, and water lines.

“Over $5 billion is being spent on water pipeline upgrades alone, ensuring we coordinate infrastructure and minimise disruption,” the Minister said.

SPARK will be organised under two categories of works, namely Local and Community Roads Component and the National Works Agency (NWA) main Roads Component.

The Local and Community Roads Component focuses on straightforward road works, including road rehabilitation and reconstruction, repairs to longitudinal drains, and road markings.

These activities primarily address surface distress, pavement strengthening in eroded areas, and reducing surface roughness. Additionally, reconstruction of inadequate drainage facilities and retaining walls, utilising standard designs, will be undertaken. Limited water infrastructure improvements may also be included in these works.

The NWA Main Roads Component involves intricate tasks that encompass major road repairs, rehabilitation, and reconstruction.

These tasks necessitate enhancements to geometrical and structural features, alongside the installation of drainage systems, water infrastructure improvements, fibre-optic ducts, and road markings and signage.

The Minister reiterated the Government’s commitment to investing in the country’s road infrastructure.