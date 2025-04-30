Work Being Carried Out on Many Roads Under Spark Programme

Thirty-eight roads are under construction through the Shared Prosperity Through Accelerated Improvement to Our Road Network (SPARK) Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, who provided an update during Wednesday’s (April 30) post-Cabinet press briefing at Jamaica House, said some roads have been completed.

Among the completed roads and those close to completion are Richings Avenue in St. Andrew, Mahoe Drive and Ransford Close in St. Catherine, Everest Drive in Kingston and multiple roads in downtown Kingston.

“Orange Grove is being paved right now and Doherty Drive in St. Andrew was also being paved yesterday (April 29). So, when I say SPARK is sparking, it’s a significant spark and we made a commitment that by July we would have completed at least 70 roads, which means that we should have completed at least one road in each constituency,” he detailed.

Mr. Morgan shared that almost 200 roads are being targeted for repair this year.

“We’ve announced 168 roads so far. We’re going to be announcing some more. We commenced 24 in April. We’re planning to commence 32 by next week and within May, we’re going to be upwards of about 50, and so far, we have gone to about 38 constituencies,” he said.

Mr. Morgan thanked residents for their patience and understanding as they experience dislocation caused by road development.

He further advised that the Government’s $3-billion Relief Emergency Assistance and Community Help (REACH) Programme is 80 per cent complete.

REACH was initiated to repair widespread road damage caused during the passage of Hurricane Beryl just south of Jamaica, on July 3.

“We also had REACH Emergency, which I know a lot of persons were thankful for, that started in December and is almost complete,” he said.