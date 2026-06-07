Women’s Centre Gets $4.5M Boost to Support Adolescent Mothers

Adolescent mothers enrolled in programmes at the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation (WCJF) are set to benefit from enhanced support services, made possible through a $4.5 million donation from the proceeds of the Run for Mom 5K.

The funds were officially handed over during a recent ceremony at the Foundation, having been raised through the Mother’s Day initiative organised by the Heart and Vascular Centre, with support from Scotiabank and other partners.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, welcomed the contribution, noting that it will provide practical support to young mothers as they pursue their education while caring for their children.

“We are grateful for this support, because the work of the Programme for Adolescent Mothers touches both the present and the future of Jamaica. Through this programme, we are supporting two generations at the same time – a young mother… who is trying to continue her education, and a child whose own future is strengthened when you, as the mother, receive the support you need,” she said.

Ms. Grange commended Heart and Vascular Centre Founder, Dr. Lorren Scott, along with the support team for transforming a Mother’s Day celebration into an initiative that delivers tangible benefits for vulnerable mothers and their families.

The Minister emphasised that the WCJF plays a critical role in national development by supporting pregnant adolescents and adolescent mothers to continue their education, access counselling, receive life-skills training, and prepare for reintegration into the formal school system after childbirth.

She underscored that the Foundation’s work is not about encouraging adolescent pregnancy, but rather ensuring that young mothers are given the opportunity to build better futures for themselves and their children.

“There are persons who may misunderstand the work of the Women’s Centre. What we do is give the support that is needed. We educate you. We empower you. We do not judge you,” Ms. Grange stated.

The Minister noted that many adolescent mothers face significant financial challenges after giving birth, including transportation costs, food expenses, school supplies, and healthcare needs for their children.

“Encouragement is important. But you need more than that. You need practical support. You need bus fare. You need food for yourself. You need food for your baby. You need school supplies… and you need health care for your little ones,” she said.

Ms. Grange described the $4.5 million contribution as both timely and significant, noting that it will help young mothers remain connected to their education and the support services provided by the Foundation.

The Minister highlighted the success stories emerging from the programme, pointing to graduates who have gone on to build successful careers and contribute meaningfully to society. She encouraged the young mothers currently enrolled to remain focused on their goals.

“We believe in your ability to continue. We believe in your right to an education. We believe in your future and in the future of your children,” Ms. Grange declared.

The Run for Mom 5K was staged to support adolescent mothers and advance maternal and child health initiatives through the Women’s Centre of Jamaica Foundation.