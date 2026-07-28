Women Encouraged to Prioritise Mental Wellness

Women are being encouraged to prioritise their mental health to manage daily stress, build resilience, and support their overall wellness.

National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA) St. James Parish Coordinator, Suzanne Brown, made the call, while conducting a session during the Social Development Commission (SDC) Women’s Empowerment and Opportunities Fair on Thursday (July 23) at the Montego Bay Cultural Centre in Montego Bay.

The session included a wellness wheel exercise to assess areas of the participants’ lives, such as physical activity, nutrition, hydration, sleep, work-life balance, and stress management.

Ms. Brown reminded participants that managing mental health is essential, particularly as many women balance responsibilities as mothers, wives, daughters, employees, and leaders.

She explained that mental wellness is not the absence of problems but the ability to navigate life’s challenges using healthy coping skills.

Ms. Brown encouraged women to adopt simple daily practices, including engaging in regular physical activity, eating nutritious meals, drinking enough water, getting adequate sleep, and decompressing during stressful situations.

She further urged them to create safe spaces for each other by showing kindness, respecting confidentiality and encouraging those experiencing emotional difficulties to seek help.

Executive Director of the SDC, Omar Frith, told JIS News that the mental health component was deliberately incorporated into the event after the Commission’s research identified a growing need for counselling and psychosocial intervention.

He noted that while the SDC does not provide those specialised services, it partnered with agencies such as the NCDA to ensure women knew where to access professional support before challenges reach a crisis level.

He noted that the objective was to connect participants with organisations that could provide mentorship, counselling and practical tools for managing stress and improve their overall well-being.

Participant Shamona White told JIS News the mental wellness wheel activity allowed her to reflect on her own well-being and identify areas that require greater attention.

“So, we did an activity, and I realised that I am currently not in line (with the mental wellness wheel). So, then I’m going to have to reflect on myself and ensure that my mental health is 100 per cent,” she said.

She noted that the exercise demonstrated the importance of intentionally caring for one’s mental health to better cope with life’s demands.

Ms. White said the session equipped women with practical information and gave them greater confidence to seek assistance, ask questions and make use of the services offered by the participating organisations.