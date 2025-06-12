Woman Who Lost Leg in Motor Vehicle Accident Gets Prosthetic Limb

The Government’s New Limb, New Life programme, which provides prostheses for persons aged 13 to 60 years, continues to positively impact the lives of Jamaicans who have lost limbs due to accidents and disease.

Fifty-one-year-old mother, Dalvarine Bruce Pearce, who lost her left leg due to injuries sustained in a motor-vehicle accident in February 2024, is the latest beneficiary under the initiative.

She was fitted with a prosthetic leg by technicians from Surgix Jamaica Limited on Tuesday (June 10).

Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, who spoke with Mrs. Pearce during a visit to the Surgix Prosthetics Clinic at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in St. Andrew on Wednesday (June 11), commended her strength in the face of very challenging circumstances over the past year.

“You are very positive in your outlook and that has lifted everyone, including all your family and everyone who’s here. So, we’re very happy for you and I hope that you will regain most, if not all of your functionality,” Dr. Holness told Mrs. Pearce.

He acknowledged that there are other Jamaicans who would benefit from the programme and said Government is considering its expansion.

“It is something that we are looking at. As our economy continues to improve, we will allocate resources to assist,” the Prime Minister assured.

Mrs. Pearce expressed gratitude for the assistance that she has received through the New Limb, New Life initiative.

She noted that losing her leg was unexpected and negatively impacted her quality of life.

“[Receiving the prosthetic leg] means a lot to me,” she affirmed, while noting that she is looking forward to going back to work.

Mrs. Pearce encouraged other amputees who are struggling to “look forward” and to keep trying even when they feel discouraged.

In his remarks, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Surgix, Dr. Winfield Boban, commended Mrs. Pearce for her tenacity, noting that she is a testament to strength, courage and human dignity.

“Here is a young lady who doesn’t want a handout; she just wants a hand up and she has been given a leg up so that she can go back and be a blessing to her family and her community,” Dr. Boban said.

“She is truly a beacon of hope for all those folks who have lost their limbs. She is really a model patient, and we take great joy in having her here every day. It’s truly an unfortunate situation for her, but from setback to comeback, she really epitomises everything that represents strength and resilience and human spirit,” he said.

Dr. Boban pointed out that Surgix has fitted close to 100 patients with prostheses under the New Limb, New Life initiative.

“This programme allows others to just get back to doing what we do every day, restoring dignity and providing for their families and, you know, making a little soup, a little curry goat and things like that. We have folks here who are welders… they drive trucks and taxis and stuff. They get in here and drive out and head back home. People just want a chance to get moving again and that’s what we do,” Dr. Boban emphasised.

New Limb, New Life is a partnership between the Ministries of Health & Wellness and Labour & Social Security.