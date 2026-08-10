WISTA Jamaica to Donate Hurricane Relief Supplies to Carisbrook Infant and Primary School

The Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) Jamaica will hand over hurricane relief supplies to Carisbrook Infant and Primary School in St. Elizabeth on Saturday, August 15.

The supplies will support the school’s ongoing recovery efforts following the impact of Category 5 Hurricane Melissa, which affected Jamaica in October 2025.

The donation of essential items and other resources was made possible through proceeds from WISTA Jamaica’s recent High Tea Fundraiser.

The event brought together WISTA members, maritime professionals, corporate partners, and supporters from Jamaica’s shipping, logistics, and wider business communities in support of the Association’s Hurricane Melissa Relief Initiative.

President of WISTA Jamaica, Nicole Wickham, told JIS News that the overwhelming support for the fundraiser reflects the maritime community’s commitment to giving back to communities in need.

“The success of our High Tea Fundraiser reflects the generosity, compassion, and spirit of collaboration that define both WISTA Jamaica and the wider maritime community,” she noted.

“We are deeply grateful to every sponsor… whose support made this initiative possible. Together, we have transformed goodwill into meaningful action that will directly benefit the students, teachers and families of Carisbrook Infant and Primary School as they continue their recovery from Hurricane Melissa,” Ms. Wickham added.

Corporate sponsors supporting the initiative include Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), Guardian Life, LA Brand Appliances, and Kool FM.

Ms. Wickham expressed gratitude to the sponsors, donors, volunteers, and supporters whose contributions helped make the initiative possible.

She noted that community engagement and social responsibility remain central to WISTA Jamaica’s mission.

Ms. Wickham added that while the Association is committed to advancing women’s leadership and professional development within the maritime sector, it also seeks to leverage its network and resources to make a meaningful impact in communities across Jamaica.

WISTA Jamaica is the national chapter of the Women’s International Shipping and Trading Association (WISTA) and a member of WISTA International, a global network comprising 59 national associations and more than 5,000 professionals across the maritime, shipping, logistics, trade, ports, legal, insurance, and wider blue economy sectors.

The organisation promotes women’s leadership, professional excellence, industry collaboration, diversity, and inclusion through advocacy, networking, mentorship, professional development, and community outreach initiatives.