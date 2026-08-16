Wista Hands Over School Resources to Carisbrook Infant and Primary School

Teachers and students of Carisbrook Infant and Primary School in St. Elizabeth, are now the beneficiaries of resources to support teaching and learning, following the donation of school supplies and technological devices, by the Women’s International Shipping & Trading Association (WISTA) Jamaica.

Among the items donated were tablets, books, stationery items, a printer and laptop, all aimed at supporting the school’s recovery from the effects of Hurricane Melissa in October 2025.

The donation, valued at over $850,000 was made possible through collaborative efforts between WISTA Jamaica, the Jamaican Emancipendence Cultural Society from New York, the Kiwanis Club, corporate sponsors and members of the diaspora.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the school on August 15, Principal Patrick Malcolm, expressed gratitude for the assistance, while recalling the extent of the school’s losses during the hurricane.

“Everything was gone. 20 laptops, all the smart boards, records,” he said.

He described the support from WISTA Jamaica and its partners as a rescue effort, particularly as the school works to restore resources for its 137 students.

Mr. Malcolm informed that some of the resources will be kept at the school, while others will be distributed to students for use at home.

For her part, President of WISTA Jamaica, Nicole Wickham said her personal experience with Hurricane Gilbert, influenced her decision to support communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

Ms. Wickham said witnessing the devastation in St Elizabeth and Westmoreland, strengthened her resolve to assist the affected communities.

She encouraged the students of Carisbrook to be resolute.

“What I want to remind you is that don’t think of yourself as being less than anyone else. Think of this as an opportunity to help to make you stronger, make you more resilient, and make you want to strive for higher heights at all times,” she said.

Meanwhile, Grade Five student Venecia Robinson welcomed the assistance, saying the technological devices would enhance her learning experience.

“I feel elated, and we appreciate the gesture a lot. We will use the devices to enhance our technology use and make our learning experience much better,” she said.

Chairman of the 2026 committee of the Jamaican Emancipendence Cultural Society from New York, Jodi Clarke, said the organisation was pleased to partner with WISTA Jamaica in supporting the school.

She said the partnership reflects the organisation’s commitment to giving back to Jamaican communities and supporting the development of children.

For Kiwanis Club of Meadowvale, Secretary Marcia Bent stated that the decision to become involved, went beyond purchasing tickets for the WISTA fundraiser.

Ms. Bent said the club decided to provide a cot and mattress for a sick bay, basic first-aid supplies and books for the school library, after learning about the school’s needs.

She said the club intends to remain involved in the community and does not expect the donation to be its final contribution to Carisbrook.