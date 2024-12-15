The Ministry of Tourism welcomed the start of the 2024/2025 winter tourist season with a tree lighting ceremony at the Artisan Village in Falmouth, Trelawny on Friday (Dec. 13).

The event brought together local artisans, community members and visitors in a vibrant showcase of Falmouth’s culture and creativity.

It underscored the Ministry’s commitment to fostering community engagement while promoting Jamaica’s unique cultural heritage and creative assets.

“We expect a bright season with good arrivals and so we are very excited about the 2024/25 winter tourist season,” said Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Jennifer Griffith, in her address at the tree lighting ceremony.

The winter tourist season begins on December 15 and runs until April 15, 2025.

Other activities to mark the occasion include the staging of the Travel Specialist Awards at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover on Saturday (Dec.14), followed by the Annual Golden Tourism Awards on Sunday (Dec. 15), at the Montego Bay Convention Centre in St. James.

The Ministry showed appreciation to tourism workers with a special breakfast at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay on December 15.

A similar breakfast is planned for staff at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Wednesday (Dec.18).