Winners of ‘I Belive’ Media and Information Literacy Essay Competition Awarded

Winners of the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Essay Competition under the Governor-General’s ‘I Believe’ Initiative were recognised at a ceremony held on Wednesday (January 25) at King’s House.

His Excellency, The Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, was on hand to share in the presentation of awards and prizes to the 12 parish winners and the national winner and runners-up, who are students at the secondary level.

They were asked to submit essays under the theme ‘How Can We Ensure Citizens Have the Skills Needed to Think Critically About Media and Information in the Digital Age’.

The parish winners are Eze Thomas, Kingston; Sabrina Barnes, Manchester; Abrianna Greaves, St. Ann; Ashleigh Jarrett, St. Catherine; Jonathan Squire, Clarendon; Anna -Kay Hutchinson, Trelawny; Tamicia Herman, St. Andrew; Sutanya Hart, St. Elizabeth; Jacey Henry, Portland; Tavia Bryan, St. Mary; Jemoy Jarrett, St. James; and Shenekwa Tyrell of St. Thomas.

From this group, St. Mary’s Tavia Bryan was selected as the national winner, with Jemoy Jarrett of St. James placing second and Shenekwa Tyrell of St. Thomas copping third place.

The national winner and runners-up received scholarships valued at $50,000, $30,000 and $20,000, respectively, plus tablets and trophies.

The Governor General, in his address at the awards ceremony, praised the students for the quality of the essays submitted.

He told the pupils that they hold the promise and best hope for the country’s future.

“I want to extend heartiest congratulations to the winners and participants in this competition. Your essays have demonstrated a deep understanding of the importance of media and information literacy in today’s world,” he noted.

The essay competition, held in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as part of global MIL Week 2022, aimed to promote the importance of media and information literacy in the emerging digital society.

Secretary General of the UNESCO National Commission, Everton Hannam, in his remarks said that the objective is to influence youth to pursue careers in new digital industries such as animation and virtual reality, among others.

Noting the increase in incidents of cyberbullying, disinformation and misinformation, data privacy concerns and dubious online schemes, he said these challenges are important reminders of the urgent need to raise media and information literacy levels among all citizens.

Mr. Hannam commended the winners. “You have demonstrated a deep understanding of the issues at hand, as well as a commitment to promote responsible and ethical use of digital technology. I challenge each of you to be peer-to-peer educators, MIL champions and ambassadors. Be a force for good and positive change in your communities,” he urged.