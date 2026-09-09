William Knibb Principal Commends Education Ministry

Principal of William Knibb Memorial High School, Linvern Wright, is commending the Government for ensuring a successful start to the 2026/2027 academic year at the Trelawny-based institution, following extensive hurricane damage.

William Knibb has benefited from repairs and renovations to strengthen the school plant and build resilience against future storms.

As the final works wrap up, Mr. Wright expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information.

He noted that the Ministry has stood firmly with the institution every step of the way, providing steadfast support from the initial, swift response following the hurricane right through to the opening of school on Monday (September 7).

He also praised the collective efforts of teachers, parents, and wider community stakeholders, and thanked past students who stepped up in the wake of the disaster to provide critical financial and logistical assistance.

“The assistance from past students, including the iconic Usain Bolt, has been instrumental in bringing the school back up to speed,” Mr. Wright told JIS News.

School got under way on Monday with the transitioning of the new grade seven cohort, allowing the incoming youngsters to acclimatise smoothly.

The morning session was highlighted by devotion, with students, educators and parents uniting in song and prayer for a successful year ahead.

Mr. Wright welcomed the strong parental presence, noting that this is crucial for the success of the students and the school.

He said that the grade-seven orientation will continue for the rest of the week with school to be in full swing for all students next week.

The Principal expressed optimism for a safe and successful school year.

Parent, Dian Ainsley Hibbert, was pleased with the progress of the renovations at the school.

“Seeing the state of the campus immediately after the hurricane, I honestly didn’t think school would be at this advanced state of recovery,” she said.

“What the school administrators have done here is nothing short of incredible. Their communication and organisation to get this school ready for our children on opening day deserves the highest praise,” she added.