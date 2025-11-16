William Knibb High Looking at Shift System to Resume Learning

William Knibb Memorial High School is looking at implementing a shift system as a temporary measure to get students back into classes following significant damage to the school plant from Hurricane Melissa.

Speaking with JIS News, Principal of the Trelawny-based institution, Linvern Wright, informed that seven buildings on the compound sustained damage, with six being severely impacted including loss of roof.

He noted that the immediate priorities are to ensure student safety, restore basic utilities, and establish a feasible path back to learning.

“We will begin with a shift system to minimise crowding, conserve water, and maximise the usable space we have,” he pointed out.

Principal Wright said that the plan is to resume some instruction in about two weeks, provided that the necessary utilities are in place and the safety checks are done.

He told JIS News that any return to full capacity depends on a stable and safe environment for both students and staff.

The principal acknowledged the emotional and psychological strain on students, noting that the school is providing counselling services, transparent communication, and community reassurance to help families and learners cope with the disruption.

He told JIS News that regular updates on the recovery process will be provided to parents, guardians, and the wider community, emphasising the school’s commitment to safeguarding every student’s well-being while rebuilding infrastructure and restoring academic routines.

Meanwhile, as President of the Jamaica Association of Principals of Secondary Schools (JAPSS), Mr. Wright is also coordinating support for colleagues who are navigating similar challenges.

“I am working to assess and assist other schools, share resources, and organise relief efforts,” he said.

This cooperative approach aims to maintain continuity of learning, even as individual campuses deal with unique structural and logistical challenges.