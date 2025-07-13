Westmoreland Residents Urged to Protect Themselves From Heat, Respiratory Illnesses

Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham, is urging residents to take precautions to protect themselves from the summer heat.

Addressing a meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (July 10), she cautioned against prolonged outdoor exposure during peak hours, encouraging persons to limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

“Summer is here, the heat is on. Try to avoid being out for an extended period, especially between the peak hours of 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.,” she advised.

She further encouraged persons to wear breathable clothing and stay hydrated.

“If you must [go out], wear light-coloured, light-material clothing. Drink a lot of fluid, and I am not talking drinks. Nothing can replace water,” she said.

“Protect yourself against dehydration. If you are in a region where it is hot, don’t wait until you’re dizzy to drink water. Sometimes you think you are hungry for food, but really, you are just thirsty,” she pointed out.

Dr. Graham also noted an increase in respiratory infections and encouraged residents to take simple steps to protect themselves.

“If somebody is near you coughing, sneezing, not covering their cough, strap on your mask and protect yourself. We need healthy soldiers out there in the field,” she said.

“We got a few positive results for COVID-19, so, guys, COVID is still a thing,” she pointed out.

“Your health is your responsibility. Don’t depend on others to protect you,” Dr. Graham advised.