Westmoreland Residents Urged to Exercise Caution Following Heavy Rains

Residents of Westmoreland are being urged to take precautionary measures in the aftermath of a period of heavy rainfall, particularly during instances of flooding.

This advisory comes from the Health Promotion Unit of the Westmoreland Public Health Department, which cautions affected individuals to avoid wading or travelling through floodwaters, an activity considered high-risk for the transmission of leptospirosis

Health Promotion and Education Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, told JIS News that leptospira, the bacteria responsible for leptospirosis, can enter the human body through cuts, abrasions, or broken skin.

“Flooded waters might contain the urine of animals such as rats and other animals that could carry the germ. Travelling through or wading in these waters can allow the germ to infect you,” he said.

Mr. Miller also emphasised the critical role adults play in modelling safe behaviours for children, particularly during periods of heightened public health risk.

He urged all household members, including parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles, to reinforce this message and ensure that children understand the dangers of walking through puddles or floodwaters.

The Health Promotion Officer further underscored the invisible nature of the leptospira bacteria.

“Leptospirals are bacteria and they are microscopic. So you can’t see them with the naked eye, but they are in the water,” he said.

Mr. Miller also cautioned that careless exposure to floodwaters could result in preventable health complications, placing additional strain on local health facilities.

Residents who have come into contact with floodwaters and are experiencing symptoms such as headaches, muscle aches, or joint pain are strongly advised to promptly seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, Mr. Miller underscored the importance of informing healthcare providers about any exposure to floodwaters, in order to facilitate accurate medical assessments and timely interventions.

“The message is simple: do not wade through flooded waters. Be vigilant, especially with children, and seek medical care if you experience any symptoms after exposure,” he added.