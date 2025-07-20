Westmoreland Residents Receive Smart Energy Grants from NHT

Nine eligible residents from Westmoreland on Friday (July 18) received smart energy grants from the National Housing Trust (NHT), during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Chantilly Gardens housing development in the parish.

The Smart Energy Grant was launched in 2024 and offers up to $1.5 million to eligible pensioners for installing solar water heaters, photovoltaic systems, and other renewable energy equipment.

It is funded at a cost of $1.2 billion annually, with 30 grants awarded per parish, totalling 420 grants islandwide each year.

In his remarks, Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness said the initiative is designed to provide targeted assistance to households, helping them install solar and energy-efficient systems that reduce their electricity bills and support long-term household resilience.

He also emphasized that enhancing energy affordability remains a government priority.

“By giving a smart energy grant that helps you reduce your electricity bill, your income is now more valuable,” he outlined.

He added that such grants help build climate and economic resilient families and communities.

“We are not just building houses. We are building resilient families, resilient communities and ultimately a resilient country,” Dr. Holness stated.

The Smart Energy Grant complements broader NHT initiatives, including the Guaranteed Purchase Programme (GPP) and community infrastructure investments, all part of a holistic strategy to support sustainable affordable housing across Jamaica.