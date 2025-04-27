Westmoreland Primary Schools’ Container Gardening Project Enters Second Phase

The top four institutions have advanced to the second phase of the Westmoreland Primary Schools’ Container Gardening Project.

They are New Hope Primary, which took first place, Grange Hill Primary, which placed second and New Works and St. Paul’s Primary, which tied for third place.

Organised by Icon Importers and Distributors Limited, the competition is designed to promote sustainable agriculture and food security among young students.

A total of 25 primary schools participated in the first phase of the competition, which was held from September to November 2024.

The teams of five students were tasked with growing bok choy, sweet pepper, and turnip in recycled plastic containers.

During phase two of the competition, the schools will receive five-gallon containers, seeds, fertilisers and technical guidance from the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) and the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) to grow an entire school garden.

Addressing the launch of phase two at Icon Importers and Distributors Limited in Savanna-la-Mar on Friday (April 25), Chairman of the Westmoreland 4-H Parish Advisory Council, Pius Lacan, said the programme is expected to “create a shift in culture in looking at agricultural production and utilising [plastic] containers as a major avenue.”

“Icon Importers and Distributors is using this avenue as part of their social responsibility in terms of recycling those five-gallon containers,” he noted.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Icon Importers and Distributors, Moses Chybar, told JIS News that the company is committed to community and youth development as well as environmental responsibility.

By recycling plastic containers, the project mitigates pollution while encouraging agricultural practices among the youngsters ahead of their transition to high schools, he pointed out.

Mr. Chybar said there are plans to continue the competition annually, which he noted, represents an investment by Icon in the country’s future.

For his part, JAS President, Owen Dobson, noted the timeliness of the launch in April, which is being celebrated as Farmers’ Month.

He indicated that the initiative serves as a foundation for developing future farmers as well as addressing food security from the grassroots level.

“The JAS, we endorse it, and we are right behind it. We are giving our stakeholders and our business sector the support that we can give to them to make this a reality,” Mr. Dobson said.

The Westmoreland Primary Schools’ Container Gardening Project is powered by the collaborative efforts of several sponsors such as Grower’s Choice, 4-H Clubs in Westmoreland, JAS, Lewiscotch Nursery & Seeds, Avery’s Organic Fertilizer and Bamboo Bioproducts, among others.