Westmoreland Police Report Decline in Murders During 2024

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a decline in the number of murders committed in Westmoreland during 2024.

Commanding Officer for the Division, Superintendent Othneil Dobson, made the disclosure during the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (January 9).

He said while the overall incidence of murders declined, the reduction in gang-related incidents was notable.

“The division recorded a total of 100 murders, 17 less than the figure from last year. We are used to seeing over 60 per cent of the murders being gang-related; however, this year, I think it’s about 53,” the Commanding Officer stated.

Superintendent Dobson pointed out that some 19 murders were committed at events in the parish, noting that most of those were unpermitted.

He said the police continue to limit the number of permits issued for events staged in areas where the safety of patrons may be questionable.

The senior officer advised that the police visit those for which permits are granted, “and we make sure we [monitor] them to prevent those [potential] escalations”.

“We are doing it with the best interest of the public in mind. If we can’t guarantee the safety of the public, it makes no sense [that] we permit an event then we regret it,” he maintained.

In relation to other crime statistics for 2024, Superintendent Dobson advised that shootings were down by 21 per cent, robberies fell by 54 per cent while incidents of rape declined by three per cent.

He further informed that some 54 firearms were seized last year, representing a 14 per cent increase over 2023, along with approximately 807 rounds of ammunition.