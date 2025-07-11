Westmoreland Police Prepared to Respond During Hurricane Season

Head of Operations, Westmoreland Police Division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kevin Francis, says the division is prepared to respond to any disaster during the Atlantic hurricane season.

“The JCF Westmoreland Division has started and has [activated] our hurricane standing orders, and our plans are fully in effect,” he said, while addressing the monthly meeting of the parish’s municipal corporation in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (July 10).

“I want to reassure this municipal corporation that the JCF Westmoreland Division stands ready to provide assistance, to protect, to serve the citizenry and to save lives during the hurricane season,” he said.

DSP Francis also made an appeal for motorists to exercise greater caution on the roads to reduce accidents and fatalities.

“We have concerns regarding use of the roadway, how persons drive, how persons utilise or stay to the left of the roadway as stipulated by the Road Traffic Act,” he said.

“I want to also use this opportunity to ask our citizens or road users or pedestrians to be on the lookout; to look out for other pedestrians, look out for motorcyclists, to look out for ourselves and others while utilising the roadway on a day-to-day basis,” he urged.

DSP Francis noted that the frequent occurrence of accidents continues to affect the lives of families in the parish.

“We’re seeing a multiplicity of accidents where persons are injured and they have children… family members,” he pointed out.