Westmoreland Police Commended for Reduction in Major Crimes

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, is commending the police for the reduction in major crimes in the parish, including a notable decrease in murders.

“We have been getting reports. Crime is down, major crimes, and that is indeed good. I want to congratulate members of the security forces who risk their lives each day to provide a safer space for all Jamaicans and visitors as well,” he told JIS News in an interview.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) has reported a 52 per cent reduction in major crimes in Westmoreland for the period January 1 to June 14, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024. This includes a 59.6 per cent drop in murders and a 56.4 per cent decline in shootings.

Welcoming the progress being made, Mayor Delancy called on citizens to play a more active role in supporting public safety efforts.

“I would like to ask our people, who are citizens or residents, to as best as possible cooperate and support our security forces,” he urged.

“When we support them and cooperate, we [will] be the ones to benefit in terms of having a safer space for us, our friends, our families, especially our children,” he pointed out.

The JCF has intensified community policing efforts across the parish as part of a broader national strategy to promote peace and public trust.

Mayor Delancy said he remains hopeful that through sustained partnerships and vigilance, Westmoreland will continue to experience lower levels of crime and violence.