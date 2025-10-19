Westmoreland Municipal Corporation Pledges Full Support For Negril’s Cultural Revival

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, has pledged the full support of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation to help strengthen Negril’s entertainment sector.

Speaking during the recent Entertainment Venues of Negril Press Conference, held at Wavz Beach Club in Westmoreland, Councillor Delancy, who also chairs the Municipal Corporation, described the initiative as “a very bold and positive move.”

He assured stakeholders that the Corporation, in partnership with the police, would work to expedite approvals for entertainment events.

“This step only brings forth good things. We will do whatever we can to ensure that whenever things come into our offices, we expedite them as quickly as possible,” the Mayor stated.

Highlighting the value of collaboration, Councillor Delancy noted that “this has really brought on board all possible stakeholders who have a role to play in ensuring that Negril at least gets back to the vibrancy it once had.”

“We look forward to continuing our partnership as we work to improve,” the Mayor further said.

For his part, Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) Assistant Commissioner in charge of Area Four, Rudolph Seaton, reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to community safety and emergency preparedness.

“The Jamaica Fire Brigade is very proud to be a part of this [effort] to rebuild, rekindle, and revive our beloved Negril. Our firefighters are committed, dedicated, hardworking, and we are fully equipped to attend to any and every emergency that requires our response,” he said.

Assistant Commissioner Seaton also noted the ongoing repair of the Negril ambulance, being undertaken in partnership with the Negril Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF). This undertaking aims to ensure that the town continues to benefit from reliable emergency coverage.

Meanwhile, President of the Chamber, Elaine Allen Bradley, emphasised the importance of unity and accountability in advancing the town’s development.

“Together we have the energy, we have the strength, and we must partner with everyone. If everybody in this Negril space is actually [focused on] making this work, we’ll all benefit,” she said, while urging continued stakeholder support for the thrust.

The press conference, held under the theme: ‘Reimagining Negril: Rootz, Culture, Irie Vibez’, brought together key representatives of Negril’s tourism, entertainment, business, and public sectors.