Westmoreland Labour Day Projects Surpass Expectations

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, says the number of Labour Day projects executed in Westmoreland this year far exceeded expectations.

From businesses to charity groups to community members, Westmoreland residents significantly raised the bar for volunteerism on Labour Day, Friday, May 23.

Councillor Delancy told journalists covering activities across the parish on Friday that several projects, both registered and unregistered, were carried out.

“We [had] far more projects being executed than what [were] officially registered on the official registration forms,” he informed.

The Mayor credited members of the Corporation for their role in encouraging constituents to turn out in large numbers.

“People [were] galvanized, most of them by way of their councillors and councillor/caretakers. They really answered the call and [came] out to put in some work.

‘So from cleaning drains to helping to fix up houses of the elderly, to doing some work at some schools, painting a pedestrian crossing, you name it, they really [came] out. That [showed] me that the spirit of volunteerism is not… dead in Westmoreland,” Councillor Delancy stated.

The parish project involved extending a waste skip near the Darliston Cemetery.

Councillor Jerome Bachus, who represents the Darliston Division, was commended by the Mayor for spearheading the initiative and enlisting the support of members of the community’s citizens’ association.

For his part, Councillor Bacchus informed that two additional spaces were added to the skip for the placement of compatible and non-compatible waste.

“We also [erected] signs, so residents can know how to dispose of their garbage in the correct way,” he said, while urging them to use the skip and not deposit garbage on the road.

Labour Day was observed under the theme: ‘Protect the Environment: Our Land, Our Duty, Our Future’, and the slogan: ‘Jamaica Nice, Protect Wi Paradise’.