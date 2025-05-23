| Mon - Thur 8:30 am - 5:00pm, Friday 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
Labour Day 2025

Westmoreland Labour Day Highlights – Photos Only

May 23, 2025
Labour Day 2025
Teachers of Godfrey Stewart High in Westmoreland paint a pedestrian crossing in the school's parking lot as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23).
Ferris, Westmoreland resident, Daniel Cope, cuts overgrown grass near a section of the Ferris Primary School in the parish as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23).
Volunteers from JN Circle beautify a section of Savanna- la-Mar in Westmoreland as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23).

Last Updated: May 23, 2025