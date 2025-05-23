Westmoreland Labour Day Highlights – Photos Only May 23, 2025 Listen Labour Day 2025 Share Photo: Teachers of Godfrey Stewart High in Westmoreland paint a pedestrian crossing in the school's parking lot as part of Labour Day activities on Friday May 23). Teachers of Godfrey Stewart High in Westmoreland paint a pedestrian crossing in the school's parking lot as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). Photo: Ferris, Westmoreland resident, Daniel Cope, cuts overgrown grass near a section of the Ferris Primary School in the parish as part of Labour Day activities on Friday May 23). Ferris, Westmoreland resident, Daniel Cope, cuts overgrown grass near a section of the Ferris Primary School in the parish as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). Photo: Volunteers from JN Circle beautify a section of Savanna- la-Mar in Westmoreland as part of Labour Day activities on Friday May 23). Volunteers from JN Circle beautify a section of Savanna- la-Mar in Westmoreland as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). The Full Story Ferris, Westmoreland resident, Daniel Cope, cuts overgrown grass near a section of the Ferris Primary School in the parish as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). Teachers of Godfrey Stewart High in Westmoreland paint a pedestrian crossing in the school’s parking lot as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23). Volunteers from JN Circle beautify a section of Savanna- la-Mar in Westmoreland as part of Labour Day activities on Friday (May 23).