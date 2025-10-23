Westmoreland in a State-of-Readiness as Tropical Storm Melissa Approaches

Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar, Councillor Danree Delancy, says Westmoreland is in a state-of-readiness as Tropical Storm Melissa approaches the island.

Speaking with JIS News, he said that the municipal corporation, through its Disaster Preparedness Department, has been coordinating with key agencies and shelter managers to ensure that the necessary systems are in place.

He informed that part of the Parochial Revenue Fund (PRF) allocations was used to undertake drain cleaning, and councillors have been proactive in clearing critical drains in their divisions.

He highlighted that several areas, including Darling Street and sections of Hudson Street in Savanna-la-Mar, have benefited from extensive drain cleaning and the replacement of broken culverts in recent weeks.

He informed that the municipal corporation has been in touch with key partners, including the National Works Agency (NWA) “and we’ve engaged persons with equipment who stand ready to assist. I believe we are very much prepared”.

The Mayor is urging residents of Westmoreland to take the weather system seriously and to act now to safeguard life and property.

“We are encouraging our citizens to listen to the bulletins and obey the instructions. Don’t take this system lightly,” he cautioned.

“Do what you can to prepare. Store drinking water, secure food, ensure that you have adequate supply of medication and look out for your neighbours, especially the elderly and the vulnerable among us,” he said.

“We are doing all that we can to ensure that whatever damage occurs will be minimised as much as possible. We have the interest of our people at heart, and while we trust and pray that the storm does not affect us, we are also prepared in case it does,” Mayor Delancy said.