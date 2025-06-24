Westmoreland Health Unit Encourages Vigilance Against Mosquito Breeding

The Westmoreland Health Department’s Health Promotion and Education Unit is reminding residents to remain vigilant in preventing mosquito breeding, following recent heavy rainfall across the parish.

Health Education and Promotion Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, told JIS News that residents must destroy mosquito breeding sites and take protective measures, particularly in light of the parish’s frequent inclement weather.

He emphasised the threat posed by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the primary vector of dengue fever in the region, noting its role in the recent rise of mosquito-borne illnesses following heavy rainfall.

“We are endemic for dengue fever. So, we have been very busy trying to share with our stakeholders, and in particular the residents of Westmoreland, our four S’s of dengue prevention, which we had used in the past, and have found this approach to be very effective,” Mr. Miller noted.

He explained the four S’s, beginning with source reduction – encouraging residents to search for and eliminate breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The second, self-protection, involves wearing protective clothing, applying insect repellent, and staying indoors during peak mosquito hours to avoid bites.

“Third, seek early treatment – seek medical attention immediately if you experience symptoms of dengue fever such as fever, headaches, joint pain, and in particular, pain behind the eyes. We want persons experiencing vomiting or diarrhoea to pay keen attention to that,” Mr. Miller added.

He outlined that individuals should take paracetamol-based painkillers to manage fever and discomfort associated with the virus, and emphasised the importance of following medical advice provided by their healthcare provider.

“Do not take ibuprofen or aspirin as [these] may cause bleeding. Drink lots of fluid, rest, and visit your doctor or nearest health centre and follow the instructions carefully,” Mr. Miller said.

He indicated that the final ‘S’ focuses on community participation – an essential component in the fight against mosquito-borne illnesses.

“Support the vector control workers… support fogging activities in your community to control the mosquito population and prevent dengue outbreaks. If our citizens adhere to [the four S’s], then we can reduce the likelihood of any potential outbreak of dengue fever,” Mr. Miller maintained.