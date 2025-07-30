Westmoreland Health Team Going into Communities to Provide Back-to-School Health Checks

The Westmoreland Health Department’s health team is going into communities to provide health checks for students for back-to-school.

Health Promotion and Education Officer for the parish, Gerald Miller, told JIS News that the community-based medicals are in response to increased requests for the service.

He noted that the initiative is convenient and cost-effective for families.

“It will cost them less to have this done because they would not have to get it done privately. If they were to go to one of our health centres…which might not be very close to where they are living, then they would have to pay taxi fare,” Mr. Miller pointed out.

In addition, he pointed out that “sometimes, because of their [parents] work situation, they might not be able to go to the health centre during the scheduled times for school medicals”.

Mr. Miller contended that delivering these services in the communities also reduces the burden on the health facilities.

“When we carry out these school medical activities in the community then we will have less persons in our health facilities, so it will lessen the burden on our health centres,” he said.

Mr. Miller told JIS News that the Health Promotion and Education Unit works with several partners to reach as many communities as possible.

“We are engaged by non-governmental organisations (NGO), faith-based organisations and political representatives who, from time-to-time, will organise these activities for their constituents. So, we always make it a point of our duty or try to facilitate these activities as much as possible,” he said.

Mr. Miller is encouraging parents and community groups to continue requesting and supporting the outreach efforts.

For more information, persons may call the Westmoreland Health Department at 955-2308 or 955-2929.