Westmoreland Health Officer Urges Vigilance as Gastroenteritis Season Begins

He cautioned that, if not properly managed, the illness can result in severe dehydration and may prove fatal in young children.

Mr. Miller told JIS News that the Health Promotion Unit has remained proactive in disseminating timely and accurate information on health and wellness across the parish.

“We always try to be abreast of the health events that normally occur within different periods of the year and alert persons to be on the lookout for gastroenteritis and to be vigilant in preventing it,” he stated.

Mr. Miller emphasised that children under five years of age are especially vulnerable to gastroenteritis and its complications.

“Gastroenteritis… can cause dehydration and eventually death if intervention is not done within short order,” he explained.

The Health Promotion Officer underscored the importance of parental awareness and responsibility in safeguarding children’s well-being.

“Our role is to help parents to have the right information and for them to take responsibility for the health and wellness of their charges. We don’t want children going to the hospital unnecessarily and clogging up our health facilities when it could have been prevented,” he said.

Mr. Miller noted that the parish health team also issues alerts during other seasonal health concerns, including leptospirosis outbreaks that tend to follow periods of heavy rainfall.

“We are a proactive group of public health practitioners who always try to get the correct information out to the public,” he stated.

Mr. Miller reminds parents, guardians, and educators to remain attentive to health advisories, particularly those focused on reducing preventable illnesses.

“We just want our parents and teachers to be vigilant and pay attention to the precautions that are outlined so as to prevent unnecessary hospitalisation and premature death of our children. We don’t want any of our little [ones] to die from a disease that is preventable, “he emphasised.