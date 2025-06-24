Westmoreland Health Department Urges Leptospirosis Precautions

With heavy rainfall heightening the risk of water contamination and rodent activity, the Westmoreland Health Department is urging residents to take necessary precautions to prevent leptospirosis.

The reminder comes from Health Education and Promotion Officer for Westmoreland, Gerald Miller, who told JIS News that the Department is simply reminding residents about leptospirosis prevention, as the disease periodically poses a challenge for the parish.

He said leptospirosis is an infectious disease caused by the Leptospira bacteria, primarily spread through contact with the urine of infected animals.

“This is transmitted primarily by rats, but other animals can also be the effector for this disease. Animals such as dogs, cows, goats, pigs, horses, and sheep can be a reservoir of this organism,” Mr. Miller indicated.

He cautioned that the risk of contracting the illness increases during and after periods of rainfall.

“Bathing or wading in stagnant water, which can be a frequent occurrence in this parish… poses a threat because animals, including the rats could urinate in the water… and then the germ can penetrate your skin and then you become infected,” Mr. Miller stated.

The Health Department is also urging residents to protect their food from contamination by storing it in sealed containers, keeping it elevated above flood-prone areas, and discarding any items that may have come into contact with floodwaters.

Protective clothing is also strongly encouraged for persons who work with or care for animals, as it helps reduce the risk of exposure to contaminated water or soil – especially during and after periods of heavy rainfall.

Mr. Miller emphasised that individuals such as canefield and factory workers, garbage collectors, and slaughterhouse employees are particularly vulnerable to leptospirosis due to their increased exposure to potentially contaminated environments.

Noting that symptoms can resemble the flu, Mr. Miller warned, “If you’re experiencing the sudden onset of high fever, headache, body aches, nausea, redness of the eyes, jaundice, or other flu-like symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.

“Prevention is better than cure. We want every individual, every resident, to take leptospirosis seriously and protect himself or herself from the possibility of contracting this preventable disease,” he implored.