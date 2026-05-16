Westmoreland Health Authorities Heighten Hantavirus Surveillance

Health authorities in Westmoreland are maintaining heightened surveillance amid regional concerns about hantavirus, even though Jamaica has not recorded any confirmed cases of the disease.

This was disclosed by Medical Officer of Health for Westmoreland, Dr. Marcia Graham. She was addressing the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting in Savanna-la-Mar on Thursday (May 14).

Dr. Graham noted that monitoring has been intensified at the country’s ports of entry to prevent possible exposure to the illness through travel.

She explained that individuals identified as possible contacts are monitored closely, as the disease has an incubation period ranging from one to eight weeks, noting that persons contracting the virus are usually quarantined for at least six weeks.

The Medical Officer assured, however, that there are currently no suspected or confirmed cases under surveillance in Jamaica.

Meanwhile, Dr. Graham is urging residents to avoid spreading misinformation online, noting that fake public health notices bearing the Ministry of Health and Wellness logo have been circulating on social media.

She encouraged individuals to verify information through credible sources, including the Ministry, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, the Medical Officer reiterated calls for residents to strengthen mosquito-breeding prevention and rodent-control practices across communities.

Additionally, Dr. Graham raised concern about continued cases of accidental poisoning among children in the parish.

“We’re still seeing too many children admitted to the hospital with accidental poisoning,” she said, urging parents and caregivers to securely store hazardous household chemicals and other dangerous substances out of children’s reach.