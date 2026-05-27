Westmoreland Division of JCF to Intensify Traffic Enforcement Operations

The Westmoreland Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is to intensify traffic enforcement operations across the parish, to curb accidents and indiscipline on the roads.

Operations Officer for the division, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Jordaine Allen, said the increased operations will form part of the division’s broader strategy to improve public safety and maintain order across Westmoreland.

He was addressing the monthly meeting of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in Savanna-la-Mar, recently.

“We will increase our traffic operations, as we note numerous fatalities on our roads and the indiscipline of motorists that we are trying to curb at this time,” DSP Allen said.

The senior officer said the division remains committed to improving safety on the roads through sustained enforcement activities and increased police visibility.

Meanwhile, DSP Allen reported that the division has recorded a 38 per cent reduction in murders since the start of the year.

He noted that murders declined from 16 during the corresponding period in 2025 to 10 so far this year.

“We continue to ensure that we do all to keep the citizens safe, as we know that the citizens of Westmoreland deserve a zero or low crime rate, and so we will continue to do all that we can to keep the citizens safe,” he said.

The Operations Officer outlined that the reduction was the result of sustained operational activities carried out across the parish.

He added that the police will continue targeting wanted persons and persons of interest while maintaining strategic operations in communities across Westmoreland.