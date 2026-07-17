Westmoreland Communities to Benefit from SDC’s Free Health and Social Service Fair

Residents of St. Leonards and surrounding communities in Westmoreland are set to benefit from a free one-day health and social service fair at St. Leonards Primary School on Thursday (July 30) from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The initiative, being organised by the Social Development Commission (SDC) in partnership with the Amity Community Outreach Group, forms part of efforts to support communities still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Melissa.

SDC Parish Manager for Westmoreland, Kerean Stephenson, told JIS News that many residents continue to experience difficulties accessing essential health and social services following the passage of the hurricane.

“This fair is about bringing help directly to the people who need it most, eliminating the barriers of distance and cost,” she said.

“We are committed to ensuring every resident receives the support they need to recover and rebuild,” Ms. Stephenson added.

She informed that the fair is free and will provide a range of health services, including rapid blood glucose and blood pressure testing, school medicals, general medical consultations and mental health counselling.

“Residents will also be able to register and undergo screenings for government programmes, including the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH), the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and social pension benefits,” she noted.

Additional assistance will include housing support, farm assistance and the distribution of relief packages.

The services will be delivered through a collaborative effort involving eight government agencies and two private sector organisations, providing attendees with access to multiple forms of assistance at a single location.

“Beyond immediate relief, the initiative aims to strengthen community resilience, improve health awareness, and foster lasting partnerships among service providers for sustained recovery,” said Ms. Stephenson.