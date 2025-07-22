Westlands Expansion Project to Boost KFTL Storage Capacity By 25 Per Cent

The Westlands Port Expansion Project will boost the average storage capacity at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) by more than 25 per cent.

Speaking at the recent ground-breaking and contract-signing ceremony, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Port Authority of Jamaica ( PAJ), Professor Gordon Shirley, said that the project will be a catalyst for further growth of the terminal.

He pointed out that KFTL has experienced exponential growth since the implementation of the 30-year concession agreement to operate the terminal in 2016.

Professor Shirley said that the project, which will expand the terminal’s storage area, will assist Kingston on its trajectory as one of the fastest growing cargo terminals in the Caribbean. In 2023, Kingston was ranked among the top-10 fastest-growing container terminals globally by Lloyd’s List.

“It will significantly improve the competitiveness of the terminal, which will be able to accommodate the cargo that is currently bypassing the port from its existing shipping lines, while also attracting new business from other customers,” he pointed out.

“The development of the Westlands will create an important additional basis for competitiveness for Kingston in comparison to the space-constrained competitors,” Professor Shirley added.

The project, which is being undertaken by the PAJ, will also facilitate the installation of a modern, highly automated domestic gate system, substantially improving the rate at which domestic cargo can be processed and released.

Professor Shirley noted that the work to prepare the land for the container storage will take place in phases, with the objective of commencing immediately upon signing the agreement and quickly bringing the area into productive use.

KFTL is a subsidiary of CMA CGM, which is the world’s second-largest container shipping line. It was established as part of the 30-year concession agreement between the Government and CMA CGM.