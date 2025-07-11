Westlands Expansion Project Agreement Signed to Boost Kingston’s Container Storage Capacity

The Port Authority of Jamaica (PAJ) and Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL), on Thursday (July 10), signed an agreement for the Westlands Expansion Project, which aims to increase container storage capacity and facilitate near-port logistics.

Signatories to the agreement include Prime Minister, Dr. the Most Hon. Andrew Holness; PAJ Chairman, Alok Jain, and President and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Gordon Shirley; Senior Vice President, CMA Terminals Holding, Emmanuel Delachambre; and Chief Executive Officer, KFTL, Captain Jedrzej Mierzewski.

The signing ceremony was held at KFTL, Port Bustamante, Kingston.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Holness said the initiative will add essential acreage to KFTL, enabling expanded cargo storage, the construction of new berth facilities, and the introduction of a modern automated gate system for domestic cargo.

“The first phase, covering 15 hectares at a cost of US$80 million, will focus on strengthening soil conditions, eliminating ponding and flooding, upgrading security, and setting the stage for seamless, high-volume operations,” he outlined.

“The second phase will follow without delay, upon the completion of the first. This is a strategic expansion. By reducing vessel waiting times and increasing cargo throughput, we are positioning Jamaica to capture a greater share of global shipping activity and cement our place as a logistics leader in the region,” the Prime Minister added.

In his contribution to the 2025/26 Budget Debate earlier this year, Dr. Holness, restated the Government’s plan to relocate the Tinson Pen Aerodrome to Norman Manley International Airport and transfer the vacated lands for expanded port development.

He informed that the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ) has completed its feasibility analysis and is now working in collaboration with the PAJ and the National Works Agency (NWA) to bring the project to fruition.

To facilitate the integration of the land into port operations, Marcus Garvey Drive is to be rerouted north of the Tinson Pen Aerodrome.

“The realignment and reconfiguration of the road will eliminate bottlenecks in the traffic flow between Portmore and Kingston, specifically downtown Kingston. Each of these decisions we have taken, reflect clear strategic imperatives to secure the future by creating space for it and to increase the efficiency and productivity of the assets we already have,” Dr. Holness said.

“The Westlands Agreement… alongside the Tinson Pen relocation, will ensure that the Port of Kingston will not only grow but will grow without any constraints in the near future… meaning that after this is done, you can look forward to accelerated growth of the port,” he added.

For his part, Professor Shirley noted that Kingston has emerged as the fastest-growing terminal regionally and, in 2023, was ranked among the top-10 fastest growing ports globally by Lloyd’s List.

He stated that the Westlands Agreement serves as a catalyst for further growth, noting that the project will expand the terminal’s storage capacity by more than 25 per cent.

“This will significantly improve the competitiveness of the terminal, which will be able to accommodate cargo that is currently bypassing the port from its existing shipping lines and will allow it, in addition, to attract new business from other customers. It will also allow for a modern highly automated domestic gate to be installed, substantially improving the rate at which domestic cargo can be processed and released,” Professor Shirley said.

“The development of the Westlands will create an important additional basis for competitiveness for Kingston, in comparison to the space constrained competitors. The work to prepare the land for the container storage will take place in phases. The objective is to commence the work immediately on signing of the agreement for the space, and to quickly bring the area into productive use,” he added.

Meanwhile, Captain Mierzewski said the project will add at least 600,000 TEU (Twenty-foot Equivalent Unit) in the capacity.

He noted that once completed, the Westlands Project will position Jamaica as one of the biggest hubs in the area.

“But this project is not only about the capacity and the construction. Prime Minister, it is strategic alignment with your Government’s bold vision to make Jamaica a logistics centre in the Caribbean. This project will bring jobs, skills, technology and, most importantly, will support the Jamaican economy,” Captain Mierzewski stated.