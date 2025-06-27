Western Regional Shelter to Support Gender-based Violence Victims With Transitional Care

The Western Regional National Shelter in St. James, which is now undergoing renovation, will serve as a transitional facility for women affected by gender-based violence (GBV).

This shelter complements existing facilities in the North-East and Eastern Regions, forming part of the National Shelter Unit.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Hon. Olivia Grange, made the announcement during her 2025/26 Sectoral Debate presentation in the House of Representatives on Tuesday (June 24).

Ms. Grange, who indicated that renovation of the western facility is far advanced, said on completion, “We will be in a position to assist women who have been in the [national] shelter so that they can now move on to a transition facility… until they are able to go out on their own.”

She noted that between April 2024 and January 2025, the National Shelter Unit provided support to 37 clients, offering legal aid, psychosocial services, counselling, education, training, and healthcare.

Minister Grange also underscored the mission of portfolio agency – the Bureau of Gender Affairs (BGA) – to empower individuals, families, and communities while addressing interpersonal violence and domestic abuse.

She further highlighted key interventions, including the Bureau’s 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Helpline Unit and Parish Coordination Platform (PCP) workshops, conducted in St. Elizabeth, Trelawny, Montego Bay, Portland, and Manchester, to strengthen GBV prevention efforts.

The Bureau also continues to promote positive gender relations through initiatives such as International Men’s Day, the Outstanding Father Award – which this year honoured 70 fathers – and support programmes for young and teen fathers, including the ‘Daddy Day Care’ series.