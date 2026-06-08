Western Jamaica to Get Majority of 55 New Bridges to Be Built Over Next 30 Months

Western Jamaica will receive the lion’s share of 55 new bridges slated for construction over the next two and a half years, under the Accelerated Bridge Programme.

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development with responsibility for Works, Hon. Robert Morgan, who made the announcement, said the Government is on a drive to improve infrastructure in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Melissa last October.

He was addressing Friday’s (June 5) official opening of the new Troy Bridge, a $230-million structure that connects the Troy to Oxford main road at the Manchester-Trelawny border.

“We know what happened in the West. The parishes of Hanover, Trelawny, Westmoreland, St. James and St. Elizabeth bore the brunt of the damage from Hurricane Melissa. So those are the parishes [to receive the majority],” Mr. Morgan stated.

According to the Minister, Cabinet recently approved the Project, which aims to replace 55 bridges across Jamaica in 30 months.

“This is not an accident. It represents the thinking of your Government. A deliberate approach to ensure that we’re building Jamaica stronger post Hurricane Melissa. We’re building stronger, safer, more reliable crossings, so that communities will not be cut off,” Mr. Morgan outlined.

Jamaica currently has roughly 875 bridges controlled and managed by the National Works Agency.

Most of these crossings were built decades ago, with some dating back more than a century to colonial times.

Mr. Morgan noted that today those old structures face challenges their builders never imagined, such as heavy traffic, stronger rainfall events, flooding, river erosion and the growing reality of climate change.

“As your Minister with responsibility for Works, assigned by the Prime Minister, I am very clear that infrastructure is not an abstract thought. Infrastructure has real impact on people’s lives. A bridge is not just a bridge. A bridge is a connector of communities, parishes and people,” he emphasised.