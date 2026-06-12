Well-Being of Healthcare Staff a Priority – Dr. Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, says that ensuring the mental health and well-being of health workers is a major priority in improving healthcare delivery.

He said that motivated and supported staff are better equipped to provide compassionate care and ensure patient satisfaction.

“It can’t be that the staff are unhappy and the clients are dissatisfied. One feeds into the next, because motivation is derived from providing the environment to motivate,” Dr. Tufton said.

He was speaking at the official opening of the Carol Picart Courtyard at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on Wednesday (June 10).

Developed under the Ministry’s Compassionate Care Programme, the courtyard is designed as a wellness and relaxation area, providing healthcare workers with a place to rest, recharge and socialise during breaks.

It features outdoor seating areas with a gazebo as well as indoor air-conditioned lounges.

The courtyard was donated by the Mia’Sarka Foundation and named in honour of its founder, Carol Picart, who is a Jamaican-born philanthropist.

Dr. Tufton expressed gratitude to Mrs. Picart and her team for recognising staff welfare as an important component of healthcare delivery.

In welcoming the transformation of the space, he said it should not be reserved exclusively for staff members but should also be available to patients and their relatives during difficult or celebratory moments.

He noted that everyone who enters the gates of VJH becomes part of the institution’s extended family and should feel welcome and supported.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that hospitals are unlike other public institutions because they are characterised by anxiety, uncertainty and fear.

He noted that Victoria Jubilee, which is the Caribbean’s premier maternity facility, records an average of approximately 600 births each month, and those moments of joy are often accompanied by emotional stress for patients and families.

As such, he said that facilities like the Carol Picart Courtyard should become a standard feature in the design of healthcare institutions rather than exceptional additions.

The Ministry’s Compassionate Care Programme seeks to improve spaces within hospitals and health centres to provide a more supportive and uplifting environment for both staff and patients.